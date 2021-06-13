NYC Mayoral Race: Andrew Yang addresses cheering supporters at get-out-the-vote rally (close-up video)
New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang addressed a campaign rally on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.
“New York City, I will be your next mayor, and I cannot wait to get started,” he said, as supporters chanted "We will win." The city’s mayoral primary will be held on June 22.
(Ben Von Klemperer / BVK Images LLC)