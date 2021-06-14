Skip to main content
Monday, June 14, 2021

Motorist's dashcam captures intense lightning strike nearby road in China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
A bolt of lightning struck the ground, burning grass nearby a road in northwestern China.

The video was filmed in Karamay in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on June 11.

According to a witness named Zhang, the grass that was struck by the lightning was burnt and had turned black.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

