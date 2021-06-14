Watch the sweet moment UK lad with Down syndrome scores a goal and wins 'Man of the Match' at local team's game

Watch the sweet moment that a young lad with Down syndrome scores a goal and wins Man of the Match after taking part in his local team's football game.

Football fan Ryan Innes, 17, had gone to watch Beechwood Albion FC's testimonial football game earlier this month [Sunday June 6] when he was called up to play at the start of the match.

Michael Bradburn, who is a committee member of Beechwood Albion FC, filmed the moment that Ryan made his debut as an honorary member of his favourite local team.

Running down the pitch in full football kit, Ryan can be seen scoring the first goal of the game after receiving an assist from his big brother Ben Innes, 22, who plays for the team.

The entire team can then be seen cheering around Ryan as they celebrated his goal which led to him being awarded Man of the Match at the end of the game.*This video was filmed 6th June 2021.