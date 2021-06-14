Argar: Lobbying rules 'rightfully' reviewed amid Cameron row

Ed Argar has said the rules of lobbying are "rightfully" reviewed to "protect the integrity of public services and the government".

His comments come amid the David Cameron Greensill scandal and the subsequent report by Lord Evans into lobbying guidelines, which could see ministers banned from lobbying for up to five years after leaving office and handed fines for breaking the rules.

Report by Czubalam.

