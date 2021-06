Powell: PM responsible for spread of Delta variant

Lucy Powell has said Boris Johnson's decision to delay putting India on the red list has contributed to the spread of the Delta variant around the country.

The Shadow Housing Minister added that the government needs to provide clarity and support for businesses that will be impacted if there were to be a delay to 'Freedom Day' following the rise in infections.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn