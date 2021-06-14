Managing your child’s screen time during the summer

By the end of the week, school will be out for everyone in Southwest Florida.

THE DEBATE OVER SCREEN TIME ISABOUT TO DOMINATE MANY SOUTHWESTFLORIDA HOUSES, NOW THAT SUMMERIS HERE.FOX 4'S JESSICA ALPERN IS LIVEAT FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITYTHIS MORNING...JESSICA YOU SPOKEWITH A FAMILY CONSELINGPROFESSOR...WHAT DID SHE TELLYOU ABOUT REDUCING THE STRESS OFTHAT CONVERSATION, JUST ABOUTEVERY PARENT HAS WITH THEIRCHILDREN?THE BIG THING SHE EXPLAINED ISTHAT IT'S MORE SO ABOUMONITORING YOUR CHILD'SBEHAVIOR... THAN HOW MANY HOURSTHEY'RE LOOKING AT A SCREEN.DOCTOR ALISE BARTLEY IS THEDIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITYCOUNSELING CENTER AT F-G-C-U.SHE SAYS YOU SHOULD TRY TO BUILDOUT WHAT SHE CALLS "STRUCTUREDUNSTRUCTURED" TIME FOR YOUR KIDSDURING THE SUMMER.THAT MAY MEAN A TWO-HOURINTERVAL WHERE KIDS CAN DOWHATEVER THEY WANT INCLUDINGSCREEN TIME.BUT TO HELP YOU MANAGE WHENTHEY'VE HAD TOO MUCH... SHE SAYSYOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO HOWTHEY ACT IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS.Dr. Alise Bartley, FGCU ClinicalAssistant Professor and Directorof the Community CounselingCenter 3:33 I mean how many ofus have been at dinner where youask your child to put the phonedown and they throw a tempertantrum?

That means you don’tuse a phone at dinner.

So alongwith how they respond overallyou need to see how they respondin certain situations.

Are youhaving that family time whereyou’re communicating as a familyat dinner or maybe it’s beforeyou go to bed or after a certainactivity.

There may be somegeneral guidelines but overallit's about how our childrenrespond.DR. BARTLEY SAYS IF YOUR CHILDIS INTERACTING WITH YOU, MAKINGFACE-TO-FACE CONTACT WITH YOU,AND IS ABLE TO SET THE SCREENDOWN... THERE ISN'T A PROBLEM.BUT IF THEY'RE NOT ABLE TO DOTHOSE THINGS, SHE RECOMMENDSREMOVING THE DEVICE OR LIMITINGIT TO LESS THAN AN HOUR A DAY.