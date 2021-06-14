Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 9.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.6%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is showing a gain of 36.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.4%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.