Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 9.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is showing a gain of 36.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.4%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

