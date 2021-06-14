These Dog Breeds Have Gained the Most in Popularity Since 1999

These Dog Breeds Have Gained the Most in Popularity Since 1999.

In the United States, there are over 190 breeds officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC).

.

It’s no surprise that over time, certain breeds have risen to popularity and fallen out of fashion.

.

Here are the 14 dog breeds that have gained the most in popularity in the last 20 years, according to the AKC.

.

14.

Cardigan Welsh Corgi.

13.

Miniature Bull Terrier.

12.

Australian Shepherd.

11.

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog.

10.

English Cocker Spaniel.

9.

Portuguese Water Dog.

8.

Anatolian Shepherd Dog.

7.

Bernese Mountain Dog.

6.

Border Collie.

5.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

4.

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon.

3.

Belgian Malinois.

2.

Havanese.

1.

French Bulldog