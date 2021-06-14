Elderly man calls London police officers 'scum' for walking past Cenotaph with masks on

An elderly man labelled police officers "scum" for walking past the Cenotaph with their face masks on.

An elderly man labelled police officers "scum" for walking past the Cenotaph with their face masks on.

Footage from June 14 shows a man calling officers "scum" as they walked past the Cenotaph while policing an anti-lockdown protest in London.

He is heard saying: "You do not walk past the Cenotaph with a mask on your face."