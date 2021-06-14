Ned Beatty, Oscar-Nominated Character Actor, Dead at 83

Ned Beatty's manager announced the actor's death of natural causes on Sunday.

Beatty had retired from acting in 2013 after a career that spanned nearly five decades and more than 150 film and television credits.

He was best known for character turns in films such as 'Deliverance' and 'Network.'.

It was his performance as a media mogul in Sidney Lumet's 'Network' that earned Beatty's sole Oscar nomination.

Due to Beatty's prolific body of work and on-screen presence, his face was instantly recognizable to moviegoers.

For people like me, there’s a lot of 'I know you!

I know you!

What have I seen you in?', Ned Beatty, 1992 Interview, via AP News.

The Kentucky native died surrounded by family in his Los Angeles home