WEB EXTRA: CBS News Poll On Whether People Prefer To Work At Office Or At Home

Many people worked from home during the pandemic.
A new CBS News poll looks at whether workers want to return to the office or stay remote for the next year.
What would you prefer?
Many people worked from home during the pandemic.
A new CBS News poll looks at whether workers want to return to the office or stay remote for the next year.
What would you prefer?
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released new video of a man having a mental health emergency. He's accused of intentionally..
Spring cleaning took on new meaning in Folsom after a group of companies stepped up to help a senior who had become overwhelmed...