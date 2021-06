Ashworth: PM failed at the moment it mattered most

Jonathan Ashworth has said that Labour will support "with a heavy heart" the extension to the lockdown restrictions.

The Shadow Health Secretary added that had it not been for Boris Johnson's "outrageous" border policy the extension would not have been necessary.

Mr Ashworth called the delay a "massive blow" to businesses in the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

