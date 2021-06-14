Loving dad 'waves' goodbye to his daughter every day on their commute

TikTok is in their feelings over a father's touching gesture to his daughter every morning.Daphnie Vega posted a video of the view from her car during her drive to work.

But the daily trip was more than the hustle and bustle of traffic.it was a chance for her to connect with her father."I commute with my dad every day," Vega said.

"I drive behind him.

And right before I take my exit he waves goodbye with his hazard lights".The footage showed the car in front of her quickly blink its hazard lights.

It was Vega's father's way of letting her know he's there."It’s the small gesture that counts," Vega captioned the video.The TikTok racked up over 10.5 million views.

People found the thoughtful moment to be moving."I'd simply cry every day," one person wrote