Veterans receive medical services, camaraderie through care center

THERE'S A PLACE AGING VETERANSCAN GO... TO GET THE MEDICALCARE THEY NEED... WHILE ENJOYINGTHE CAMARADERIE THAT ONLY COMESFROM OTHER VETERANS.{***BOXES**}OUR VETERANS ISSUES REPOTER GREGCHANDLER JOINS US LIVE IN THESTUDIO WITH MORE.SO GREG... WHERE IS THIS PLACE?{***WX PLASMA**}KATIA...WE'RE TALKING ABOUT CORPUSCHRISTI ADULT DAY CARE.WHILE THEY DON'T ONLY SERVEVETERANS... THEY ARE THE ONLYLOCAL FACILITY CERTIFIED BY THEV-A.AND WITH COVID RESTRICTIONSENDING... THEY'VE WELCOMED THEIRCLIENTS BACK... AND HAVE ROOMFOR MORE.{***PKG**}{***SOT FULL**}BENAVIDES: Instead of beingstuck at home I come over hereto have a good time, see myfellow veterans.U-S ARMY VETERAN ORLANDOBENAVIDES HAS BEEN COMING TOCORPUS CHRISTI ADULT DAY CARESINCE THE CENTER PARTNERED WITHTHE V-A.

NEARLY 15 YEARS.{***SOT FULL**}BENAVIDES: I’ve never missed aday here.{***SOT FULL**}STRINGER: It feels good to haveeverybody back now.LISA STRINGER AND HER HUSBANDOPENED THE CENTER IN 2004.IN 2007... THEY WERE CERTIFIEDBY THE V-A... TO PROVIDEVETERANS MEDICAL SERVICES.{***SOT FULL**}LISA STRINGER/CORPUS CHRISTIADULT DAY CARE: It’s justblossomed ever since then.We’ve had so many veterans thathave come here and have found ahome, a second home.PRE-PANDEMIC... THE CENTER HADCLOSE TO 30 VETERANS IN THEPROGRAM.BUT THEN COVID CLOSED THE CENTERFOR MORE THAN A YEAR.NOW REOPENED... THE VETERANS...LIKE BENAVIDES... ARE COMINGBACK.{***SOT FULL**}ORLANDO BENAVIDES/US ARMYVETERAN: I make sure I’m hereevery day.

I like the people, Ilike the environment, I likecoming here every day.{***SOT FULL**}RICK DAY/CORPUS CHRISTI ADULTDAY CARE: They take care of theclients, the veterans, betterthan anybody could imagine.U-S NAVY VETERAN RICK DAY LEADSTHE GROUP.HE SAYS THE CAMRADERIE MAKESCOMING TO WORK FUN.{***SOT FULL**}RICK DAY/CORPUS CHRISTI ADULTDAY CARE: This is a good groupof characters right hereThey've all got differentpersonalities, and they've allgot something important to say.THEY ALSO HAVE MEDICAL NEEDS...WHICH NEED TENDING TO.THAT'S WHY THESE VETS COME TOTHE CENTER... AND WHY THE CENTERTAKES CARE OF THEM.{***SOT FULL**}STRINGER: We feel like it's theleast we can do to give back.These are an amazing group ofpeople, and they're a lot offun, too.{***WX PLASMA**}THE CENTER RECENTLY DEDICATED AGARDEN... WHICH IS A GROUPPROJECT FOR THE VETERANS.AND THEY'RE ALL LOOKING FORWARDTO BEING ABLE TO GO ON GROUPOUTINGS AGAIN.