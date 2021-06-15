Top 10 Best Comebacks in the MCU

Pour some water on that burn!
For this list, we’ll be looking at times our favorite heroes used their words instead of their superhuman abilities to get back at their enemies
Pour some water on that burn!
For this list, we’ll be looking at times our favorite heroes used their words instead of their superhuman abilities to get back at their enemies
Pour some water on that burn!
For this list, we’ll be looking at times our favorite heroes used their words instead of their superhuman abilities to get back at their enemies.
Our countdown includes “Avengers: Infinity War”, "Iron Man", “Thor: Ragnarok”, and more!
The wait is almost over! For this list, we’ll be recapping the essentials you need to know to prepare you for Natasha..
No story is complete without a satisfying character arc. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters that underwent a major..