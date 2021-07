Dacia, the small brand that thinks big

Just look how far Dacia has come!

From its creation in 1968, to its acquisition by Renault Group in 1999 and down to the present day, it is the ‘small Romanian brand’ that grew and grew and went international, and it still uses the recipe that made it a success: offer the essential, at the best price.

Today, Dacia is more than ever in sync with the times as it prepares to add a new chapter to its success story.