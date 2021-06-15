BMW iX - Development - Refuelling Aschheim

The BMW iX is ready for series production and is due to arrive on the world’s roads from November 2021.
The BMW Group’s new technology flagship combines locally emission-free driving pleasure, sporting agility and a compelling operating range with a character profile dedicated squarely to sustainability.
With its trailblazing design and an interior devoted to luxurious spaciousness, the BMW iX embodies a fresh new take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept.
Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, this model is based on a new toolkit for the future, whose vast potential for innovations in the areas of automated driving, operation, connectivity and digital services translates into a premium mobility experience unparalleled in this segment.