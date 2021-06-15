UK 9-year-old livestreams exercise class for 150 care homes around the world

A British schoolgirl fitness instructor ran a live video online exercise class for OAPs and was joined by more than 150 care homes - from as far away as America and Australia.

Heather Bryson, nine, wanted to "bring smiles" to care home residents with an online exercise class.

She promoted her class and then streamed her chair-based exercises to 167 care homes around the world on Friday (11/06).

The schoolgirl, from Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire, was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, and was astonished hundreds of strangers took part.

A video shows residents from the dementia unit at Parksprings Care Home, in Motherwell, Scotland, completing the class.*Video filmed 11th June 2021.Heather said: "I wanted to do a challenge inspired by Captain Tom because he was a hero and he really spread the message of hope.

I wanted to do the same, and also encourage older people to become more fit and active.

My aim was to make people smile and I think I did that.

Lots of people were joining in with me and care homes emailed us afterwards to show photos of their residents smiling.

At the end of the day I was really happy, but it was hard work and I was happy to have a rest!"