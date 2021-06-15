Taking the knee: England’s Tyrone Mings focuses on ‘hugely positive reaction’

Tyrone Mings has called on the largely positive response to England players taking the knee not to be overshadowed by jeers after Priti Patel said she did not support the gesture.The England team knelt ahead of kick-off in their Euro 2020 victory over Croatia on Sunday, where a vocal minority within Wembley continued to boo the anti-racism stance.