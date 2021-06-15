The History of the McRib

You might think the McRib is a questionable fast food cult classic at best, and a BBQ soaked gimmick at worst.

But did you know the divisive fast food sandwich's origins trace back to a military meat experiment, a classically trained European chef, and a chicken nugget shortage?

In this episode of History Of, we're getting (pork) shoulders-deep into the origins of McDonald's meme-worthy McRib.

How did a trip to Charleston help provide the inspiration for the McRib?

Why were the Flintstones so integral to the sandwiches resurgence?

And what are the biggest conspiracy theories as to why the McRib comes and goes from menus?

Host Janae Price covers all this and more, in just over 6 minutes.

This video "The History of the McRib", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.