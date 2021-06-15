Dad discovers 11-year-old has been drinking 'mimosas' in the bathtub

Brandon, known on TikTok as @brandon_rainwater,filmed the moment he realized his 11-year-olddaughter was drinking "mimosas" in the bathtubafter a stressful day."I think my little girl had a bad day at school today,or maybe she got a lot on her mind, I mean... stressfulday for an 11-year-old, I guess," Brandon starts offsaying, keeping his voice to a whisper."I heard the water running so I came up hereto turn the water off, and this is what I seen,"he continues, turning the camera to reveala bathtub full of bubbles.But it's what's resting on the side of the tub thathas Brandon cracking up: a foil-lined cookie sheetcovered in an assortment of snacks, a bottle ofsparkling grape juice, and a jug of orange juice."Who showed my little girl how to makemimosas?... Who been drinking mimosas with mylittle girl?" he says to the camera with a laugh.“This isn's even her first bottle!" he saysas he grabs an empty mini-bottle of sparklinggrape juice from the soap dish."I'mma let her do her thing.

We allget stressed out sometimes.

And we need toeat a cheese plate and drink mimosas”.TikTokers flooded Brandon's comments."Her self care game is A+," one user commented."It’s the being a supportive father whoacknowledges a child is allowed to havebad days for me," one user commented