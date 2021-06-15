Innovative Oklahoma dad plays video games while watching and feeding baby girl at the same time

Clifford from Wanette, Oklahoma shows a way for dads to play video games while also watching their babies.

Clifford from Wanette, Oklahoma shows a way for dads to play video games while also watching their babies.

He puts his baby girl named Ella Rose inside of his shirt so that both of his hands are free for the video game console.

He also attaches her milk bottle onto his headset so that she can get fed in this genius moment filmed on January 27.