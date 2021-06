Salma Hayek Reveals Her Pet Owl Hacked Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head | Billboard News

Salma Hayek appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Tuesday (June 15) to discuss her new film, 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' but instead ended up spending much of the time talking about her beloved rescue owl, Kering, and her feathery friend's unexpected offering for Harry Styles.