Pet cat being strangled by python SAVED and given CPR to revive him

A pet cat used up one of its nine lives after he was saved from being strangled by a python – and received with CPR before scampering away.

The black moggy named ‘Porsche’ was heard crying for help as the 10ft-long reptile coiled around him crushing his body in Samut Prakan, central Thailand.

A horrified worker called his colleagues for help and several of them rushed to the patch of wasteland behind a building site shortly after sunrise.

They found the lifeless four-year-old feline under a bush with the deadly python wrapped around and suffocating him in preparation for swallowing whole.

However, the brave locals prodded the snake with a large piece of wood, which caused it to unfurl in a fit of anger.

They then gently gave CPR to unconscious Porsche, cheering as he spluttered back into life and ran away to join his tabby cat friend.

Onlooker Khun Srisawat, who recorded the dramatic wild encounter while helping to give CPR to the car, said: ‘When we first arrived I was sure that the cat would die.

The cat wasn’t moving and snakes are difficult to remove.

‘Thankfully the python let go very quickly.

I could see there was still life in the cat’s eyes so I gave him a chest massage, the same as CPR, and it worked.

‘I was so happy when he woke up.

I love the cat.

His name’s Porsche and the workers in the camp take care of him.’ Porsche was taken back to the worker’s camp on the construction site and given a bowl of water and fresh fish.

He was unharmed after the ordeal.