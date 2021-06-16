Wednesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: CORT, ATRA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Corcept Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director G.

Leonard Baker Jr. bought 150,000 shares of CORT, for a cost of $21.53 each, for a total investment of $3.23M.

So far Baker Jr. is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics is trading up about 6.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Baker Jr. purchased CORT on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.44M at an average of $15.44 per share.

And at Atara Biotherapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Commercial Officer Kristin Yarema who bought 34,354 shares for a cost of $14.57 each, for a trade totaling $500,370.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Yarema in the past year.

Atara Biotherapeutics is trading up about 6.8% on the day Wednesday.

So far Yarema is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.96.