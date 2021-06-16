Farmer's Fire To Clear Scrub Sparks Massive Wildfire

These images show a massive blaze in France after an illegal ‘controlled burn’ got out of hand and 120 firefighters were deployed to tackle the inferno threatening people’s homes.The shocking incident took place in the town of Saint-Feliu-d'Avall, a small town in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, nearly the city of Perpignan, in southern France, and saw the authorities forced to evacuate 15 people as the blaze forced the RD916 main road to be closed.The blaze started at around 1:30 PM yesterday and was brought under control by about 4 PM, with the authorities stopping traffic on the road until at least 6 PM to avoid civilians getting in the way with the intervention.Local mayor Roger Garrido said that the fire started due to poorly controlled burn, which is illegal this time of year when vegetation is exceptionally dry, according to French media outlet France Bleu.The newspaper reports that flames quickly grew out of control and threatened people’s homes, an industrial carpentry factory and a car junkyard.Saint-Feliu-d'Avall, FranceJune 15, 2021(@sdis66/Zenger News)