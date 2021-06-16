David Dobrik unexpectedly returns to YouTube 2 months after addressing Vlog Squad allegati

After issuing a second apology video addressing serious allegations made against him and his content creator collective known as the Vlog Squad.David Dobrik took a two-month hiatus from social media.according to a June 15 post on his Instagram page, Dobrik is back and will be posting vlogs to his channel every Tuesday.Both fans and critics were shocked by the announcement."Did David Dobrik forget that he was cancelled or," a twitter user said.The social media break began in the first place in March 2021 after Insider shared an investigation...into allegations from a woman who said she was raped while filming a 2018 Vlog Squad video that Dobrik shared on his channel.Back in February 2021, former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois said he had been tricked into kissing Dobrik’s close friend and podcast co-host Jason Nash in a Vlog Squad video.After issuing two apology videos, Dobrik stepped down from the app he co-founded and lost a number of subscribers and sponsors.Will Dobrik ever address the controversies he and other Vlog Squad members have faced over the past six months?

We'll see next Tuesday