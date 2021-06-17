Skip to main content
Canadians celebrate Italy’s Euro 2020 win over Switzerland in Ontario

On Wednesday, June 16, dozens of fervent Canadian soccer fans in Ontario who were cheering for the Italian team celebrated after Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in their Euro 2020 Group A match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @6ixSideCalcio.

