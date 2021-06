Met Police rejects claims it is corrupt

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick rejects the conclusion of an independent panel into the murder of private detective Daniel Morgan that found that her force is "institutionally corrupt" and that she tried to obstruct their work.

She adds that she has no intention of resigning.

Report by Taylorjo.

