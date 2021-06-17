Skip to main content
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Dramatic new footage shows residents run for their lives from Russian gas station blast

A dramatic new video shows the moment a fuel tank exploded at a gas station in the Russian city of Novosibirsk on Monday (June 14) sending local resident running for their lives.

The blast injured dozens and created a huge fire that burned an area of 1.5 thousand square meters.

