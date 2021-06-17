Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar & Twitter MD over ‘inciting tweets' | Know all | Oneindia News

A lawyer lodged a complaint in Delhi against actor Swara Bhaskar, Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari and two others.

The complaint was filed over "inflammatory tweets" on the assault on a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad earlier this month.

Mr Maheshwari was also reportedly questioned by the Delhi Police last month in connection with its probe into the 'Congress toolkit' case.

