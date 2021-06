Fastest London to Glasgow train journey attempt begins

An attempt to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest rail journey between London and Glasgow has started.

Avanti West Coast's Pendolino train, named Royal Scot, set off from London Euston at 10.36am.

The firm said it is embarking on the record bid to highlight "the ease of travelling between the home nations".

Report by Patelr.

