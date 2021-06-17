This Day in History: Statue of Liberty Arrives in New York Harbor

June 17, 1885.

The gift from France was a commemoration of the American Revolution.

Designed by French sculptor Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi and Gustave Eiffel.

The Statue of Liberty was shipped across the Atlantic in 350 pieces.

It took almost ten years — at a cost of more than $5.5 million in today's money — for the French to complete.

"Liberty Enlightening the World" was officially dedicated on October 28, 1886.

One of the country's most famous landmarks, Lady Liberty has become synonymous with America as "the land of opportunity."