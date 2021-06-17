'Today our heartbreak turns to anger', says victim's father

A report from the Manchester Arena Inquiry focusing on security arrangements at the venue has found that lives may have been saved had concerns from members of the public been taken seriously on the night of the Manchester Arena Attack.

Paul Hett, the father of victim Martyn Hett, says the family's initial heartbreak that their son was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" has now "turned to anger".

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn