Police officers rescue toddler locked in vending machine in China

Police officers rescued a 2-year-old boy locked in a vending machine in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Kunming in Yunnan Province on June 10, shows police officers forcing open a door on a vending machine to free a boy locked inside.

According to reports, the 2-year-old boy climbed into the vending machine himself and then his 4-year-old older sister closed the door to lock him inside.

Police successfully rescued the boy in less than 2 minutes.

