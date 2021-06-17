Juneteenth To Be Declared A Federal Holiday

June 19th is the day in 1865 that marked the emancipation of all enslaved Americans.
Juneteenth Is Becoming A Naitional Holiday
CBS4 Miami
President Joe Biden to sign bill on Thursday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Opal Lee, 94, has celebrated Juneteenth her entire life, and walked from Texas to Washington D.C. to urge lawmakers to make this..