US Housing Crisis Worsens as Millions Fear Eviction

'Time' reports that 4 million people say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months.

The news comes as a federal eviction moratorium is set to end on June 30.

The Biden administration faces pressure from housing advocates to extend it.

They argue that states need time to distribute over $45 billion in rental assistance, .

Which has been slow to reach tenants.

Two studies released on June 16 suggest that the housing crisis is expected to worsen in the wake of the pandemic.

The crisis risks widening the economic gap between Black, Latino and white households.

.

It also threatens to put homeownership out of reach for lower-income families.

.

The latest data confirm two things, emergency rental assistance is very slow to reach renters in need, .., Diane Yentel, president of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, via 'Time'.

... and millions of renters remain behind on rent and at heightened risk of evictions, Diane Yentel, president of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, via 'Time'