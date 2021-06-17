Rita Moreno Apologizes for Dismissing Criticism of ‘In the Heights’ Colorism

On Wednesday, Rita Moreno backtracked and issued an apology about her previous ‘In the Heights’ comments.

In a statement to ‘The Hollywood Reporter,’ Moreno said she was “disappointed” with herself for being “dismissive of Black lives.”.

I’m incredibly disappointed with myself.

While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 'Colbert Show' last night, I was clearly dismissive of Black lives that matter in our Latin community, Rita Moreno, via statement.

She went on to say that she forgot how “celebration for some is lament for others.”.

In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of 'In the Heights,' let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward.

See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks, Rita Moreno, via statement.

The 89-year-old’s original comments occurred during Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’.

When asked about the criticism the film was receiving over a lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, Moreno asked why people couldn’t just “leave it alone.” .

We are all colors in Puerto Rico.

And this is how it is, and it would be so nice if they hadn't come up with that and just left it alone, just for now.

I mean, they're really attacking the wrong person, Rita Moreno, on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’