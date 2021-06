Spell Movie Trailer

Spell Movie Trailer - A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner.

He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Director: Mark Tonderai Writer: Kurt Wimmer Stars: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Burroughs