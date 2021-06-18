Rescue helicopters search for survivors as flash floods hit Nepal

Floods have killed at least 12 in Nepal and Bhutan after heavy rain the countries leaving homes submerged in thick mud.

The region’s annual monsoon season brought heavy rain which triggered landslides and flash floods when rivers overflowed.

Hundreds more remain missing.

Footage shows rescue helicopters searching the aftermath of the floods with homes covered in mud and silt in Bagmati province, Nepal, on June 17.

Heavy rain caused torrents of muddy water to surge down mountains and swell rivers in the Helambu and Melamchi regions of the Sindhupalchok district, just a few kilometres east of the capital Kathmandu.

Part of the Sindhupalchok district was still submerged in floods after the heavy rainfall caused the Melamchi River to burst its banks and overflow.

Officials continue to conduct rescue operations in affected areas.

At least 500 households have been evacuated.