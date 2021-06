Buxwaha diamond mine project | Environmental damage? | All you should know | Oneindia

Over the past one month protests have been brewing in central india's Bundelkhand region over a diamond mining project.

A division bench of MP High Court headed by the Chief Justice has issued notices to the central and the state government and the company given the contract for diamond mining in Buxwaha forest of Chhatarpur district.

#Buxwaha #DiamondMining #Bundelkhand