From Las Vegas to Niagara Falls, over half of Americans plan on taking the trip of a lifetime this year

Three in four Americans plan on taking the trip of a lifetime the second they can safely travel again, according to new research.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hilton, the survey found 59% of respondents are planning to check sight-seeing wonders off their wish lists as they begin planning their first trips post-pandemic, including the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower and Niagara Falls.