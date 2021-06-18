Toddler is captivated by Mom's 'gassy baby' trick: 'Your son's face is priceless'

A toddler is cracking up TikTokers with his reaction to Mom's trick for "gassy babies!".When mom Angela, known on TikTok as @futuremazuks1028, sat down to record her hack for gassy little ones, she never expected her son to steal the show.Now, the video has been viewed over 5.5M times — and considering it's both a helpful hack and a hilarious toddler moment, it's no wonder why.In her caption, Angela hints at her toddler's funny reaction: "My son's face of surprise at the end makes this video...".As she begins her gas-relieving hack on her infant, her toddler looks on curiously in the background.Angela gently pedals her baby's legs, explaining the hack as she goes — until finally, her baby toots, much to the shock and delight of her toddler.TikTokers loved both the helpful hack AND her adorable son."Your son’s face is priceless.

He’s thinking what in the world is my mom doing to my sister.

So cute," one user wrote