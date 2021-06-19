Road To Reopening: Yankee Stadium Returns To Full Capacity

It was a big night in the Bronx, where Yankee Stadium returned to normal seating capacity for the first time in nearly two years.
It's another big step in reopening New York; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Yankee Stadium will be open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started when the Yankees face the Oakland A's..