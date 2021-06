Ballerina teaches dance to slum children, helps chase dreams | Oneindia News

Vania Masías exchanged the glamor of Las Vegas for the streets of Lima.

The professional dancer had a glittering career ahead of her but turned down an offer from the Cirque du Soleil.

The passion of impoverished street artists inspired her to give up her own career.

Today she helps young people realize their dancing dreams. #Ballerina #VaniaMasias #Dance