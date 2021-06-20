Thousands protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response as Brazil’s COVID death toll, the second-highest in the world, passes 500,000.
Brazil passes 500,000 COVID deaths as anti-gov’t protesters rally
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIODuration: 02:40s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
As Brazil Tops 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Protesters Blame President
NPR
-
As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president
SeattlePI.com
-
Brazil surpasses 500,000 coronavirus deaths as thousands protest President Jair Bolsonaro's pandemic response
SBS
-
Brazil surpasses 500,000 coronavirus deaths amid protests against president's pandemic response
SBS
Explore
More coverage
Protests against president as Brazil tops 500,000 deaths
Belfast Telegraph
Anti-government protesters took to the streets in cities across Brazil as the nation’s confirmed death toll from Covid-19 soared..