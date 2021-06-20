Adventurous cat loves long-distance motorbike rides with its owner in Indonesia

A pet cat in Indonesia was caught on camera relaxing on the back of its owner's scooter during a ride.

In footage filmed on June 17 at Polewali Mandar street, West Sulawesi, the cat, wearing costume and glasses, caught the attention of other motorcyclists at a traffic light.

The cat's owner, Mustika Widya Ningsih (32), who lives in Tumpiling village, said the 7-month-old male cat, named Chiko, is mix of Persian and native cat.

He not only likes to go around the city with his owner, Chiko is also often taken out of the area to travel up to 100km (62 miles) between districts by motorbike.

"Chiko always goes with me anywhere when he rides a motorbike.

To Makassar or Mamuju far away he sits relaxed in the back," said Widya.

According to Widya, Chiko is an obedient and smart cat that first learnt to ride a motorcycle at two months old.

Initially placed on her thighs, now Chiko dares to sit alone on the scooter's back seat.

Since Chiko's video went viral on social media a few days ago, several cat lovers have come to his owner's house to offer to buy him for million of rupiah (1,000,000 IDR is 67 USD) but he is not for sale.