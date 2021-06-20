Hundreds celebrate summer solstice at Glastonbury with no social distancing or masks worn

Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Somerset, UK.

20th June, 2021.

Rain and overcast conditions fail to deter crowds of people gathering at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset to celebrate the summer solstice.

With lockdown restrictions still in place, little or no social distancing seemed to be observed and the majority of people opted not to wear a face mask.