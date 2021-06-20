Wales reach Euro knockouts despite defeat to Italy

Wales have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2020 despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome.Matteo Pessina scored the 39th-minute winner as Italy topped Group A with a 100 per cent record and equalled their national record of 30 games unbeaten.Wales were forced to play the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi.Switzerland had Welsh hearts racing by establishing a 2-0 interval lead against Turkey in Baku and trimming Wales’ goal difference advantage.The Swiss eventually won in 3-1, but it was not enough to leapfrog Wales and their qualification hopes now reside on being one of the four best third-placed sides.Wales instead will head to Amsterdam to play the runners-up of Group B, most likely Denmark, Finland or Russia.