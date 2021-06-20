Astronauts Pesquet, Kimbrough tackle ISS solar panel work in new spacewalk

Thomas and the blue marble
ESA
Image:
A snap of ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet during the second spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station’s..
Image:
A snap of ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet during the second spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station’s..
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts ventured out on their second spacewalk in less than a week Sunday to install powerful new..
Astronauts have ventured out on their second spacewalk in less than a week to install powerful new solar panels outside the..